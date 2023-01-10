This evening in Fredericksburg: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 5…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 50F. Wi…
Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast…
Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomor…
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Frede…