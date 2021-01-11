Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.