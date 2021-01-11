This evening in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg today. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees…
Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…
- Updated
2020’s weather across Virginia was a story of persistent — at times relentless — trends pushing us toward the top of the records for warmth an…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. It should b…
This evening in Fredericksburg: A few clouds. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fredericksburg residents sh…
Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Expect clear…
Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. Expect per…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Fredericksburg area Saturday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Fredericksburg folks should see highs in …
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variab…