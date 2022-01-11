Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 19F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
