Jan. 11, 2023 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Overcast. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

