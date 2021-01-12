 Skip to main content
Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

For the drive home in Fredericksburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

