This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Jan. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
