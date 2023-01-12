This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
