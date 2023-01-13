 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fredericksburg Saturday. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Fredericksburg could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

Cooler weekend, perhaps snow late next week

The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.

