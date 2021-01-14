This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Fredericksburg area. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Friday, there is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg today. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees…
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. It should b…
Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fredericksburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…
This evening in Fredericksburg: A few clouds. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fredericksburg residents sh…
Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 de…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Fredericksburg area Saturday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Fr…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Fredericksburg folks should see highs in …