Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Fredericksburg area. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Friday, there is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

