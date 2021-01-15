This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
