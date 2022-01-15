This evening in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Fredericksburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Fredericksburg could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SUN 1:00 PM EST until MON 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
After the warmest December on record nationwide, scientists at NOAA in Asheville, N.C., reported 2021 as the 4th warmest year on record for the United States.
Drivers snowed-in all night as I-95 shuts down in Virginia; Sen. Tim Kaine was among those stranded for more than 19 hours
- Updated
RICHMOND — Hundreds of motorists waited desperately for help Tuesday after being stranded for nearly 24 hours in freezing temperatures along a…
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will see clear s…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Fredericksburg area Sunday. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 d…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. A 19-degree low is for…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 19F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fredericksbu…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain …