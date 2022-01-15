Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Fredericksburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Fredericksburg could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SUN 1:00 PM EST until MON 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.