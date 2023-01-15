 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Clear. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert