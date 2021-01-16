 Skip to main content
Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

