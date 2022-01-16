Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening in Fredericksburg: Rain with some snow mixing in late. Low around 35F. ENE winds shifting to SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Fredericksburg could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.