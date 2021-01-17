Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Fredericksburg area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
