 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Fredericksburg area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert