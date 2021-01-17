Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Fredericksburg area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.