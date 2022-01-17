For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 24F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
