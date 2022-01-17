 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 24F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

Local Weather

