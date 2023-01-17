Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
