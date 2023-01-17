Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.