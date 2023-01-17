 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert