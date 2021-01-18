 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: A few clouds overnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert