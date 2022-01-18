 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 26F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

