Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. A 21-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.