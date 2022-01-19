 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low near 35F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fredericksburg tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 93% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

