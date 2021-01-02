 Skip to main content
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Rain developing after midnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Cool temperatures will blanket the Fredericksburg area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

