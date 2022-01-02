For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Rain showers early changing to mixed rain and snow later at night. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fredericksburg tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
