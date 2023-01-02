Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
