Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
