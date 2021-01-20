 Skip to main content
Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

