Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . A 14-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

