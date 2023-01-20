 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Clear. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

