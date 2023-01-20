Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Clear. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
