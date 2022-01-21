This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 16F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fredericksburg tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
