Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 86% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.