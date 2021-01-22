Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.