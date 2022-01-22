Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening in Fredericksburg: A few clouds. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.