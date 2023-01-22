For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Fredericksburg could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 22, 2023 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
