Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
