This evening in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
Fredericksburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecas…
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fredericksburg Monday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 d…
It will be a cold day in Fredericksburg, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 3…
Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Expect pe…
Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tod…
Snow started falling over Danville early Sunday morning quickly coating mostly deserted roadways with a layer of light powder.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg today. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. It shou…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 26F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree w…