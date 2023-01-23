 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening in Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

