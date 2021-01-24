 Skip to main content
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Considerable cloudiness. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

