Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
Fredericksburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecas…
Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Expect pe…
Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tod…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fredericksburg residents should e…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg today. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. It shou…
- Updated
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 26F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree w…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg today. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. It should be a f…