Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

