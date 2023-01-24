 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Fredericksburg area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

