Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Fredericksburg area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
We're half way through winter and many from New Jersey to North Carolina are still looking for their first accumulating snow of the season. Joe and Sean look to next week for wintry hope. However, we'll likely have to keep searching for snow.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Fredericksburg area Sunday. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and va…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg today. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 d…
Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and…
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quar…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's t…
Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low.…