Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Periods of rain. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. A 37-degree low is forcasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
