Jan. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening in Fredericksburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fredericksburg tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

