This evening in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
