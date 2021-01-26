 Skip to main content
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

Local Weather

