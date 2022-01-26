This evening in Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fredericksburg tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
