Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening in Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fredericksburg tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

