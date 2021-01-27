Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Overcast. Low 29F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Fredericksburg Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. A 21-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
