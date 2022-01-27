 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fredericksburg tomorrow. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Friday, there is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert