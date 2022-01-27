Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fredericksburg tomorrow. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Friday, there is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statewide, the weather remains quiet this week, but as we alluded to last week, the January storm cycle takes another run at Virginia this weekend. Right now, the time frame of most concern is late Friday into Saturday.
- Updated
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Fredericksburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecas…
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
This evening in Fredericksburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Frederick…
Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fredericksburg residents should e…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fredericksburg today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. 16 degrees is today's l…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Cool,…