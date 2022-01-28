This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 23F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Fredericksburg could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statewide, the weather remains quiet this week, but as we alluded to last week, the January storm cycle takes another run at Virginia this weekend. Right now, the time frame of most concern is late Friday into Saturday.
- Updated
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Fredericksburg people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecas…
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
This evening in Fredericksburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Frederick…
Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing…
Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fredericksburg today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. 16 degrees is today's l…