This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: A mostly clear sky. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Fredericksburg will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
