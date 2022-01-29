Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fredericksburg tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Statewide, the weather remains quiet this week, but as we alluded to last week, the January storm cycle takes another run at Virginia this weekend. Right now, the time frame of most concern is late Friday into Saturday.
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
