Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

