 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Jan. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

{{featured_button_text}}

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Clear. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fredericksburg tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert