Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Clear. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fredericksburg tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South.
