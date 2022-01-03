Jan. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Clear. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fredericksburg tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.