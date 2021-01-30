Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening in Fredericksburg: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fredericksburg tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SUN 1:00 AM EST until MON 1:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.