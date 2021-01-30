 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening in Fredericksburg: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fredericksburg tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SUN 1:00 AM EST until MON 1:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert